OFID finances energy projects worth US$1.6 billion in Arab countries

In a statement issued from OFID’s premises in Vienna, Al-Herbish reiterated OFID’s commitment to support sustainable development plans in Arab countries, particularly energy projects, and outlined various operation supported by OFID in the region, which include US$1.6 billion to finance 14 traditional and 15 renewable energy projects in a number of Arab countries.

He also stressed that energy poverty remains a challenge that can only be overcome through strategic partnerships, noting that OFID has built strong and diverse partnership networks to expand geographic coverage and operational activities.

Al-Herbish noted that energy is the engine of economic growth and social progress and noted that the priority given by OFID to eradicating energy poverty in developing countries was inspired by OFID member countries themselves.

That priority, he said, stems from the Riyadh Declaration – issued at the conclusion of the 3rd OPEC Summit in November 2007 – which established the eradication of energy poverty as an objective. "Our Ministerial Council has approved the allocation of a renewed US$1 billion to this end," Al-Herbish concluded.