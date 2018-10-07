U.S. job growth cools; unemployment rate drops to 3.7 percent

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report also showed a steady rise in wages, suggesting moderate inflation pressures, which could ease concerns about the economy overheating and keep the Federal Reserve on a path of gradual interest rate increases.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 134,000 jobs last month, the fewest in a year, as the retail and leisure and hospitality sectors shed employment. Data for July and August were revised to show 87,000 more jobs added than previously reported.

The economy needs to create roughly 120,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

"The weaker gain in payrolls in September may partly reflect some hit from Hurricane Florence," said Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics in New York. "There is little in this report to stop the Fed continuing to raise interest rates gradually."