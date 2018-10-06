RUWAD approves AED1.2 mn for Emirati entrepreneurs

  • During the 13th regular meeting of RUWAD's executive committee
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Foundation, RUWAD, has approved an allocation of AED1.2 million for supporting Emirati entrepreneurs in the emirate of Sharjah through its direct or indirect financing programmes.
Approvals of projects by national entrepreneurs were given during the 13th regular meeting of RUWAD's executive committee after they satisfied financing requirements and conditions.
 
The financing programme, in cooperation with banks, is aimed at projects that cost more than AED300,000.
 
Established in 2005, RUWAD aims to support small and medium enterprises in the emirate, by providing financial and technical support and paving the way for a suitable environment for the establishment and development of these projects, and creating an encouraging climate for all individual and collective entrepreneurial projects by the Emiratis, through an innovative and entrepreneurial spirit for the positive development of projects.