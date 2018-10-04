The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show attracts the attention of the sector’s companies in the region

The exhibitors praised the improvements in aesthetics and services that the centre has added to the 45th edition of the exhibition, which launched its activities on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah, and which will end on October 6. The number of visitors for the first day of the exhibition reached 11,273 visitors, which represents a growth of 4% from the previous year.

Shurooq Al Midfa, owner of Shurooq Al Midfa jewellery, stated that she has participated in the show for the second time in a row because she considers it an opportunity to enhance her skills in promoting her company and her designs, and to learn about the opinions and tastes of the visitors. She stated that she witnessed significant interest in her jewellery designs from visitors during the last edition of the show, which encouraged her to participate again in the current edition.

Shurooq praised the level of support and the various facilities offered by Expo centre Sharjah to the exhibitors. She also praised the efforts of the centre in attracting new exhibitors and a large number of visitors to the new edition of the show, which ensures a more meaningful participation of everyone involved.

Ayman Habash, representative of the Saudi-based Kanz Al Sahara Gold and Jewellery, stated that his company is keen to participate in the MidEast Watch and Jewellery show, as it is considered the focal event for this sector in the region. He stated that Kanz Al Sahara has participated in both the spring and fall editions of the show in order to showcase its latest jewellery designs.

George Kreidy, Owner of Kreidy Jewellery, stated, “The organization of this event is of the highest level. We have noticed that the exhibition gets better every year in every way, which is what encourages us to continue to participate in this prominent regional event.”

He also expressed his thanks to Expo Centre Sharjah for organizing this event and for all the facilities they provided, as well as their outstanding promotion for the event, which has attracted thousands of visitors in its first day.

Milad Matar, Owner of Matar Jewelry in Lebanon, considers this exhibition to be the most successful specialized exhibition for the watch and jewellery industry in the region. He stated that his company has participated in the exhibition for 10 years in order to display its newest jewellery designs.

Matar added, “We were surprised by the beautiful décor of the exhibition, and we are happy with the continuous changes and developments that have earned the satisfaction of the exhibitors. These are initiatives that will encourage companies to participate in this event and that will attract a growing number of visitors, who will find the latest jewellery designs from the leading regional and global watch and jewellery companies.”

The exhibition is organized with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and with a “Platinum” sponsorship by Salem Al Shuebi Jewellery. The show is being held amidst the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries, including India, Hong Kong, Italy, Lebanon, Japan, the United Kingdom, Russia, the United States, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen, Malaysia, Singapore Thailand and the UAE.

The exhibition offers many opportunities to win valuable prizes and enter draws for every purchase of Dh500 and above, under the supervision of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). The first day of the exhibition witnessed a draw for a jewellery set made of gold and diamonds, while the second day included a draw for a Diamond ring. The third and fourth day of the show will include a draw for two diamond jewellery sets, while the final day of the exhibition includes a bumper draw for a 1-kilogram Gold Bar.

The MidEast Watch and Jewellery, which occupies an area of 30,000 square meter, offers visitors free admission and the opportunity to buy directly from manufacturers. The show will open its doors on Thursday from 12 pm to 11 pm on Thursday, and from 3 pm to 11 pm on Friday. The exhibition will also be open on Saturday from 12 pm to 10 pm.