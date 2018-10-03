Amazon bumps US minimum wage to $15 amid scarce labor

The pay raise will apply to 250,000 employees starting November 1 and to the more than 100,000 seasonal workers the company expects to hire for the holiday shopping season, it said.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos said the company -- valued at nearly $1 trillion -- was heeding complaints about its pay structure.

"We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead," Bezos, the world's richest man, said in a statement.

Amazon is encouraging other large US employers to follow its lead and said it would lobby lawmakers for an increase in the federal minimum wage, currently at only $7.25.

But the company did not say it would push for a US minimum wage of $15 per hour, a long-sought goal of worker advocates. Amazon's pay varies by location, so the increase could be between $3 and $5 an hour, depending on the state.

The company -- which offers online shoppers a combination of ease, speedy delivery and choice that few can match -- has faced criticism of its labor practices, including grueling working conditions and lack of job security.

Senator Bernie Sanders, a fierce Amazon critic who has long campaigned for higher wages as the United States recovers from the Great Recession, hailed the decision, saying Bezos and Amazon were "now leading the way."

"It could well be, and I think it will be, a shot heard round the world," Sanders said in remarks at the US Capitol.

He called on other companies like Walmart and fast food retailers to follow suit.

"The bottom line is that in the richest country in the history of the world, we're seeing massive levels of income and wealth inequality. In this country, our standard should be that if you work 40 hours a week you should not be living in poverty."