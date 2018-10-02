Khalifa Al Shaibani: fully- serviced Tilal City Project completed

Al Shaibani said that Tilal Properties has managed to accomplish 25 million square feet on time. He added: "There is more good news for investors, and this is a call for real estate developers to take advantage of this vital project located on Emirates Road, with all facilities and services.”

He thanked the Council of Ministers and all federal and local authorities for supporting the vital real estate sector in the UAE, as the decisions and legislations are in the interest of investors, and this is an opportunity for anyone looking for ownership and investment in real estate.

He expressed his pleasure at participating in the 17th edition of Cityscape Global 2018 exhibition at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), saying that the participation is an extension of previous participations to share experiences.