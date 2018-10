In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa pointed out that the exhibition has become the world’s best Middle East Watch and Jewellery show.

He continued that the Expo Centre Sharjah management, supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has been able to organise the show twice a year. He expected that the 45th edition will attract more than 60 thousand visitors with an increase of 7% than the previous edition.