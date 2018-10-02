SEDD organises "Investment in Human Capital" workshop

The workshop aimed to highlight the importance of developing human resources in various sectors and the importance of including it in the adjectives of the authorities of Sharjah, which are the vision sighted by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This called the Department to organize this workshop, which included the global framework for investment in human resources and the current situation of the Emirate of Sharjah in this area.

Commenting on this workshop, His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, said that the Department pays attention to organizing workshops that support human capital. He added that the workshop contributed actively to the promotion of investment efforts on cadres in UAE labor market. Also, the Chairman added that such workshops helps in focusing on investing in developing human expertise as well as their administrative and technical capabilities as a way to develop the departments and raise the level of its competitiveness globally.

Likely, the Chairman illustrated that the workshop is an opportunity to raise the efficiency of "human capital", which is the stock of any country looking to build an honorable and sustainable future that responds to the aspirations of the present and meets the expectations of the future. That is the meaning of sustainability whereas the building of thoughts is the bridge through which societies can move forward to achieve social well-being. This goes in line with the efforts of UAE, enhancing its leadership in the global human capital index and supporting the competitiveness of UAE labor market.

From her side, Noura bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Planning and Economic Studies in SEDD, said that investment in cadres is one of the components of economic planning.

This is why the Department has focused on this concept as well as the traditional work of issuing reports and analyzing economic data. Additionally, she pointed out that the Department in the past years has achieved a leap in investment in human elements through the directives of His Excellency SEDD Chairman and that has made it to create the division of knowledge. Likewise, SEDD expanded its production and did not use smart services only, which made it develop smart applications by national capabilities within the department.

Such a thing made the Department a distinguished one in the emirate at the level of the country and helped it to gain the first place and the government shield award for the best application. Besides, the Department's innovative balance has increased to more than 600 proposals by 2017. Moreover, the workshop came in line with the Department's vision of investing in human resources and explaining the economic and developmental benefits of the institutions and economy of the country.

The workshop, which was presented by Dr. Amr Saleh, Economic Advisor at SEDD, and Dr. Mansour Al Shamsi, Human Capital and Development Specialist at Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources. Dr. Amr Saleh presented the system of international numbers, which show that all countries that have achieved economic breakthroughs were the first credit for education, training, and investment on innovation, minds and people, giving examples of what is included in the index of international scientific and technical achievement and its impact on economic GDP.

He explained the importance of the innovation center idea or so-called "global hubs of technical innovation" such as in Brazil, India, South Africa and other regions.

Moreover, the Economic Advisor in SEDD clarified that the approval from SEDD Chairman for the Department’s vision and indicators that SEDD builds its economic plan of sustainability and economic growth in the past 20 years in the Emirate of Sharjah. He added that it has the oldest industrial and craft areas in the Gulf region and huge companies since the beginning of the seventies too. Then, he clarified that the output of the industry represents 17% of the GDP and a relative fixed weight of its professional, scientific and technical activities as well as education in too. Such weight represents the good growth in the investments of industry, scientific activities and education thanks to the orientations and patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. All of this leads to the opportunity for Sharjah to be home to innovation and knowledge as it has always been home to education and culture.

On the other hand, Dr. Mansour Al Shamsi, Human Capital and Development Specialist at Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources, explained during the workshop the impact of technology on human capital and how the modern growth of the mechanisms of work changed the method and performance of today’s work. He added that some of the current jobs have disappeared due to technological development too and so many jobs have changed as well. He clarified that such a thing requires constant change in the nature of the employee and investment in it intensively in light of the great change in technological development.

Furthermore, Al Shamsi pointed out that Sharjah is allocating increasing and qualitative budgets to invest in human resources in the Emirate. He said that there is no development without investing in human resources, welcoming SEDD’s invitation to be part of other departments of Sharjah’s employees.