UAE stocks gain AED3.8 billion

  • Monday 01, October 2018 in 11:51 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The UAE bourses closed in the green Monday amidst bullish sentiment on the back of a buying spree targetting the realty and banking sectors thanks to which the trading companies gained AED3.8 billion in market cap.
Within this context, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index rose to 4,979 points, an increase of 0.90 percent, with the Dubai Financial Market following suit, closing high at 2,849 points, up 0.52 percent from the Sunday session.
 
Emaar rose to AED5.12 , with the property giant's other affiliates following suit, including Emaar Malls which closed high at AED1.86 and Emaar Development at AED5.28. Dubai Investments PJSC, made use of the upbeat sentiments as well and jumped to AED1.90 .
 
At the capital's bourse, FAB continued to rise and closed to AED14.5, with the Invest bank PSC joining the top performers, closing at AED2.5 and Eshraq Properties at 58 fils.
 
In terms of liquidity, a total of 3863 transactions were conducted worth AED540 million over 400 million shares.