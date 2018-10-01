UAE stocks gain AED3.8 billion

Within this context, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index rose to 4,979 points, an increase of 0.90 percent, with the Dubai Financial Market following suit, closing high at 2,849 points, up 0.52 percent from the Sunday session.

Emaar rose to AED5.12 , with the property giant's other affiliates following suit, including Emaar Malls which closed high at AED1.86 and Emaar Development at AED5.28. Dubai Investments PJSC, made use of the upbeat sentiments as well and jumped to AED1.90 .

At the capital's bourse, FAB continued to rise and closed to AED14.5, with the Invest bank PSC joining the top performers, closing at AED2.5 and Eshraq Properties at 58 fils.

In terms of liquidity, a total of 3863 transactions were conducted worth AED540 million over 400 million shares.