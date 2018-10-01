Saudi Arabia calls for more Arab cooperation in oil industry

They should also show cooperation together to support the continuation of oil as a source of energy and make it more efficient and widely beneficial in addition to its being a friend of environment, benefiting from the applicable research and advanced technologies and show cooperation in the field of developing them, he added.

This came in a speech read on the minister’s behalf by Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Abdulkarim, Advisor for Corporate Affairs at the ministry, before the 11th Arab Energy Conference which started in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh Monday under the emblem "Energy and Arab Cooperation" under the patronage of King Mohammed VI.

He emphasised the role of the Kingdom in keeping a positive equilibrium between producers and consumers in the international energy markets and its commitment to enhance the oil market and readiness to relinquish the storage whenever a shortage comes up.

Finally, he confirmed that the Arab oil producing countries should avail themselves of the promising opportunities in the field of cooperation in the oil and gas industry development, and application of advanced technologies in all sectors of the industry, citing those focusing on amelioration of Arab capabilities to discover oil and gas reserves, produce them and extract their derivatives.