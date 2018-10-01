FTA discusses cooperation with Singapore

During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Al Khouri presented the FTA’s leading initiatives and projects, which are part of its role in regulating and supervising the land and maritime transport sectors, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to create a roadmap for the FTA’s strategy and initiatives.

Al Khouri affirmed that the UAE’s land and maritime transportation sectors are witnessing progress and prosperity, in line with the executive plans of relevant authorities to advance the country’s land and maritime infrastructure. He also noted that the FTA aims, through its strategic and operational plan, to support relevant local institutions in achieving the UAE Vision 2021, to realise the goals of the wise leadership for these two key sectors.