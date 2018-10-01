FTA discusses cooperation with Singapore

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ahmed Mohammed Sharif Al Khouri, Director-General of the Federal Transport Authority - Land and Maritime, FTA, Monday, received Samuel Tan, Ambassador of Singapore to the UAE, and discussed the means of strengthening the cooperation between both sides and exchanging expertise, especially in the land and maritime sectors, as well as benefitting from the latest practices.
During the meeting in Abu Dhabi, Al Khouri presented the FTA’s leading initiatives and projects, which are part of its role in regulating and supervising the land and maritime transport sectors, in line with the vision of the wise leadership to create a roadmap for the FTA’s strategy and initiatives.
 
Al Khouri affirmed that the UAE’s land and maritime transportation sectors are witnessing progress and prosperity, in line with the executive plans of relevant authorities to advance the country’s land and maritime infrastructure. He also noted that the FTA aims, through its strategic and operational plan, to support relevant local institutions in achieving the UAE Vision 2021, to realise the goals of the wise leadership for these two key sectors.