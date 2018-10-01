UAE to participate in Finland's 'Slush 2018'

The workshop witnessed a discussion on the ways of strengthening the UAE’s commercial and investment cooperation with Finland, especially in innovation, technology and entrepreneurship.

The workshop is part of the ministry’s efforts and those of its strategic public and private sector partners to promote national entrepreneurship and improve the small and medium-sized enterprise, SME, sector, as well as to advance the culture of innovation, and create opportunities for specialist investment partnerships with Finland and other markets that will participate in the fair.

Workshop attendees held discussions on developments in the global innovation environment and other vital specialisations, as well as ways of opening communication channels with global innovation communities and how to support inventors, start-ups and SMEs in the UAE, to promote their innovations and improve their links with global markets.

Slush is the focal point for startups and tech talent to meet with top-tier international investors, executives, and media. The event features two days full of stage programmes, in addition to several side events, talks at networking sessions, roundtable discussions and facilitated workshops