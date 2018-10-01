SEDD hosts Fifth Session of UAE Economic Planning Forum

For such an occasion, a coordination meeting for the Forum mutual organizing committee was held in SEDD’s headquarter with the presence of the concerned officials from SEDD, Abu Dhabi DED, and Ministry of Economy. The meeting aimed to prepare the requirements of organizing the Forum to achieve its strategic objectives in supporting the efforts of sustainable economic development at the level of the country.

The Forum is participated by the Economic Development Departments and number of strategic partners from federal and local governmental and semi-governmental agencies related to the acceleration of economic development in the country as well as representatives of private sector companies and a selection of leaders and decision makers.

“UAE Economic Planning Forum 2018”, which is scheduled for 20-21 November at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre, is considered an interactive a platform to showcase the most important new economic shifting and their economic implications, the exchange of experiences and initiatives as well as the best ways to promote economic growth and enhance competitiveness in the country. Thus, November 20th will consist of number of discussion sessions and workshops preceding the forum, while the 21st will be the official launch of the forum that will be under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Besides, the Forum focus on the initiatives, projects and programs implemented by the Ministry of Economy, Economic Development Departments and federal and local governmental entities within the framework of the government accelerations launched by UAE Cabinet in 2016 as a new governmental mechanism aimed at accelerating the achievement of the national agenda for 2021 vision.

In addition, the Forum pays great attention to the development initiatives and projects achieved by the Emirate of Sharjah as a major investment destination in the region. Likely, it helps to introducing businessmen, investors and economic entities participating in the Forum to the distinctive investment elements enjoyed by the emirate of Sharjah in particular and the UAE in general. Besides, it helps in presenting emirate’s business environment as well as its economic system that makes investment in all sectors successful.

His Exellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, the Minister of Economy, said that UAE Economic Planning Forum continues its pioneering role as a national platform to enhance cooperation and coordination between the Ministry of Economy and its partners from Economic Development Departments in all the emirates in UAE. In addition, such forum plays a crucial role in reviewing the national economy developments and its prospects during the next phase as well as it helps in discussing the development plans and future initiatives, in light of UAE’s objectives and the parameters of 2021 vision.

Likely, Al Mansoori added that the forum represents an important annual platform for dialogue, exchange of ideas, knowledge of best practices and experiences, and a place to launch initiatives with the participation of the main governmental and semi-governmental bodies concerned with economic affairs, with an active presence of the private sector. He stated that such a thing helps to review strategies and development plans and improve the efficiency of economic policies to enhance the competitiveness of the country and increase its attractiveness for both business and investments.

In addition, Al Mansoori stressed that the forum has succeeded during its previous sessions in discussing central issues to achieve the desired economic growth in the country as part of its concerns to create a diverse competitive economy based on knowledge and innovation led by national competencies. Also, he pointed out that the fifth session of the forum in Sharjah under the slogan “Future Economy Accelerators... Knowledge... Innovation.. and Developing Human Cadres” provides a vital platform to discuss ways of cooperation based on the Government Acceleration Mechanism. This thing is considered a unique and innovative initiative globally, as a dynamic platform for bringing together partners and stakeholders to work together and actively integrate roles to build a knowledge economy and meet the country's development goals.

Furthermore, Al Mansouri praised the efforts placed by SEDD to host the fifth session of the forum under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. He also emphasized that the forum is looked at as an important opportunity to highlight the promising opportunities of the Emirate of Sharjah from promising opportunities and vital sectors, projects and achievements that contribute to the sustainable development of the UAE, noting at the same time the support of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi as the initiator.

His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD, stressed that the hosting of the fifth session of the Forum coincides with many activities and events aimed at stimulating and revitalizing the economic sectors in the emirate. Also, it helps to encourage local and international investments in commercial and other projects, which represents one of the main objectives that the department is working on through the provision of suitable economic atmosphere for investment attraction and growth.

In addition, SEDD Chairman pointed out that such Forum represents efforts placed to enhance integration, cooperation and coordination in advancing the mechanisms of economic planning in a way that goes in line with the aspirations to build a competitive knowledge-based economy based on productivity. It is also an ideal opportunity to exchange experiences and visions with decision-makers in order to develop clear economic planning frameworks to meet the requirements of comprehensive and sustainable development in UAE.

From his side, Saif Mohammed Al Hajri, Chairman of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, emphasized on the importance of the Forum that is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which falls within its initiatives, projects and programs aimed at achieving UAE’s government accelerators. It is worth mentioning that such a thing comes in line with the directives of the government's leadership in this field.

Likewise, Al Hajri illustrated that Abu Dhabi, represented by number of government agencies and within the wise directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE's Armed Forces, pays attention to implement a number of strategic initiatives that achieve government accelerators at the level of the emirate this year.

Moreover, AL Hajri pointed out that this year’s session of UAE Economic Planning Forum is important as a working platform for the Ministry of Economy and Economic Departments to review successful experiences and knowledge sharing. Such a thing will contribute at the consolidation of the culture of entrepreneurship as well as innovation in the government sector.

On the other hand, Abdulaziz Omar Al Midfa, Deputy Director of Government Communication Department at SEDD, said that the fifth session of “UAE Economic Planning Forum” is an extension for the success of previous sessions that were held in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman. Also, it is held to strengthen coordination and cooperation between all parties contributing in the sustainable economic development of UAE.

In addition, Al Midfa stressed that SEDD is keen on to attain the objectives of the Forum through promoting complementarity, cooperation and coordination in the pursuit of competitive advantage and the prospect of a competitive and knowledge-based economy in line with good governance guidance.