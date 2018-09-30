Exports, local industry growth a top priority for UAE development: Hamdan bin Rashid

During the recently concluded Board of Directors meeting of ECI, the national export credit agency of the UAE federal government, Sheikh Hamdan also cited the integral part that ECI plays in the implementation of the UAE's strategy to diversify its economy and promote the growth of non-oil sectors.

The meeting, which was chaired by Sheikh Hamdan, was also attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors at ECI.

Sheikh Hamdan said the development of exports and local industries enables UAE businesses to consolidate their presence across existing markets while also facilitating their entry into new markets. "This was identified as amongst the important priorities of the country’s development plans and a vital aspect towards economic growth and sustainable development, in line with UAE Vision 2021."

He also shared that ECI provides conventional and Sharia-compliant export credit solutions that support UAE exporters by equipping them with effective and essential tools needed to secure their exports, manage commercial and political risks, enhance their capabilities and competitiveness, as well as expand the geographical scope of their businesses in the region and the global markets. This, thereby, strengthens the companies’ contributions to the country’s GDP.

"The exports of a country serve as key drivers towards economic development, therefore, the government, in collaboration with chambers of commerce, financial institutions, and banks, should strive together in enhancing the export activities in order to achieve success in the long run. The presence of a national organisation, which holds a pivotal role in the global trade credit insurance industry such as ECI, is highly beneficial in advancing export growth as UAE businesses require protection against risks particularly in the light of changing global economic conditions affecting export processes and performance," Sheikh Hamdan said.

He also highlighted that the on-going activities of ECI are part of the efforts and plans of the UAE government in providing the appropriate environment and in initiating the necessary conditions for industries and exporters to enhance their competitiveness as well empower their businesses by providing various credit insurance tools. In addition, ECI will provide UAE businesses with a comprehensive database and information on foreign companies and markets, enabling them to manage commercial and political risks, maintain a strong balance sheet, and increase their profits.

Sultan Al Mansouri said, "The UAE has established itself as an increasingly important international hub for trade, business and investment. The creation of ECI and the commencement of its activities represents a significant leap, strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global business hub and a champion of sustainable development and the promotion of Halal industry worldwide."