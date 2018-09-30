Sultan Al Mansouri meets with representatives of "Youth Council for the Future’s Economy"

During the meeting with members of the council, which is managed by the Ministry of Economy and is part of an initiative by the SCA, Al Mansouri explained a range of guidelines, including the necessity of involving the youth by submitting their ideas and suggestions to relevant national authorities, while stressing the importance of preparing a future generation that is aware, open and supported by an innovative vision and leadership approach.

The council has nine members representing the Ministry of Economy, the SCA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Insurance Authority.

Al Mansouri said that today’s youth have many opportunities that will enable them to realise the UAE’s bright future, while highlighting the importance of developing their skills and capacities to lead the public and private sectors and achieve economic development, which is one of the country’s strategic goals. He also stressed the need to focus on the three major national economic priorities, which are the public sector, the semi-public sector, which includes state-owned companies, and the private sector, while pointing out promising opportunities in the private sector available to the nation’s youth.