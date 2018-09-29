FTA introduces Northern Emirates retailers to simplified registration procedures

The session introduced retailers and other representatives from the private sector to the simplified online procedures for registering in the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme, which allows eligible visitors to recover the Value Added Tax, VAT, they incurred on their purchases.

The Authority revealed a notable increase in the number of agreements signed with retailers to register them in the Scheme, equip them with the necessary technology to implement it, and link them to airports and land and sea ports in the UAE. The FTA asserted that dedicated offices would be established in various locations where tourists can recover taxes; the Authority went on to note that it will be clearly outlining the taxes that are eligible to be refunded through the Scheme’s digital system – the most advanced of its kind in the world.

FTA Director-General, Khalid Ali Al Bustani, said that the number of retailers registered for the Scheme has increased significantly, reflecting the success of the Authority’s campaign to introduce the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme to the businesses that will be implementing it, as well as the necessary procedures to register for it.

The campaign includes awareness programmes offered through the FTA website and social media networks, in addition to newspapers and audio-visual media, he explained, revealing that extended meetings will be held with representatives from retailers and shops in all seven emirates to maintain direct and continuous contact with businesses.

Al Bustani asserted that the FTA intends to maintain the frequency of these meetings in the next stages following the success of the meetings recently held all around the UAE, allowing retailers to get acquainted with the new system.

The meetings and workshops that the Federal Tax Authority is organising in collaboration with Planet – the official operator of the Tax Refunds for Tourists Scheme – have proven successful with businesses across the country. The sessions include educational presentations about the Scheme, as well as Q&A sessions to answer queries from participants.