Tilal Properties announces special offers at brokers’ event

Tilal Properties is a joint venture between Sharjah Asset Management and Eskan Real Estate Development. Its mega development Tilal City is a mixed-use development and first of its kind in the emirate that offers a unique opportunity to purchase land and build within Sharjah’s first master-planned community.

Khalifa Al Shaibani, Director General of Tilal Properties, in his speech talked about the importance of Tilal City project. Al Shaibani said, “It’s a wonderful project under the vision of the Government of Sharjah. This is a new model city with a prime location. I am sure it’s a good opportunity for anyone, who is willing to invest in Sharjah’s real estate market.”

Addressing to brokers, Al Shaibani said, “You are our partners and ambassadors as our relations are not limited to real estate transactions only.” He mentioned that new ownership laws allow Emiratis, GCC citizens and all Arab nationals to purchase land on a freehold basis at the Tilal City, while renewable 100-year leaseholds are available, for the first time, to other nationalities without having to be UAE residents.

During the gala dinner evening, which was held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor, the brokers were informed that 87 per cent of the first phase of Zone A and Zone C, released in the beginning, has been sold that shows investors have great interest in the Emirate of Sharjah – the cultural capital of the Arab world declared by UNESCO.

At the event, a special offer was announced for the brokers. It was announced that the commission for brokers will be 5 per cent and it will be paid within 30 days upon signing the sales and purchase agreement. The further greater news is that all the brokers, who attended the event, were offered an additional 2 per cent redeemable vouchers for a limited period only that expires with the Cityscape Global, which is scheduled to be held on October 2-4 at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Tilal City, the modernly styled master development, is divided into five zones, each with a distinctive character purpose, and use. Tilal Properties is one of the most significant developments in Sharjah that offers 25 million square feet and 1,850 plots of lands for residential & mixed-use buildings, and independent villas. It is estimated that the master development will cater up to 65,000 residents.