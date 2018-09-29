SEDD organises ‘B2B’ workshop

The workshop is to facilitate the sale and purchase process as well as other businesses that are in the interest of the parties concerned in addition to highlighting some successful examples of government and private investments in the emirate of Sharjah.

It also reflects SEDD’s desire to stimulate the areas of partnership and cooperation with partners to consolidate relations and create opportunities among them.

In her opening speech at the workshop, Amal Jassim Habash, Deputy Director of Commercial Affairs Department at SEDD, stated that the Department is exerting great efforts to achieve the highest levels of competitiveness in the emirate. Thus, the workshop was held after studying B2B project that enables entrepreneurs to promote their companies, projects, research and products, and contribute to business partnerships and continuous communication in future among them. Additionally, she explained that the business environment in Sharjah is the best in the region thanks to the simplified procedures adopted by SEDD and all other government agencies.

Muntaha Al Muallem, Head of Business Development Section, said that the B2B programme brings together 50 entrepreneurs from different business sectors. It also facilitates the building of a professional network through a single programme and helps in raising the income of entrepreneurs.