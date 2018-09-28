Sultan Al Zaabi: SCCI is keen to overcome obstacles facing entrepreneurs in Kalba

Sharjah 24: Sultan Obaid Al Zaabi, Director of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) –Kalba Branch, affirmed that his administration is in the process of taking some measures that will activate the investment movement and improve the work environment for investors in the city.
He added that the Chamber is keen to meet the challenges and overcome obstacles that face its business partners.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of the coordination meeting the Chamber held with a number of investors in Sharjah, Al Zaabi said that the meeting reached a number of recommendations that will help the entrepreneurs in Kalba to proceed with their projects.
 
Al-Zaabi added that a number of local and federal government departments participated in the meeting, praising their interaction with the comments and proposals made by the entrepreneurs.