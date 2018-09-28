FTA sets September 30 deadline for submitting tax returns

The Authority stressed the need to submit tax returns and settle due taxes no later than Sunday, 30th September 2018. The FTA reminded that according to Federal Decree-Law No. (8) for 2017 on VAT and its executive regulations, tax returns must be submitted to the FTA no later than the 28th of the month following the end of the tax period in question, and according to Federal Law No. (7) of 2017 on tax procedures, the deadline shall be extended to the next working day if the 28th falls on an official holiday.

The FTA urged businesses to ensure the accuracy of the information and data they are including in the tax returns, reminding them that submitting returns containing mistakes – or past their deadline – exposes Taxable Persons to administrative penalties.

FTA Director-General Khalid Ali Al Bustani has urged registered businesses to settle their taxes well ahead of the deadline to allow the funds to reach the Authority on time. He explained that processing online payments and transfers takes time on the part of the banks, cautioning that waiting till the last minute to settle payments would lead to delays.

Al Bustani went on to note that Tax Return submission and tax payment procedures are available round the clock via the Authority’s website. Users simply need to log onto the e-Services portal on the FTA website, click on the "VAT" tab to access the tax return form, fill it out and then click "submit". Due taxes can then be paid via the "My Payments" tab, he added, noting that registered business can, at any time, consult the FTA-accredited Tax Agents listed on the website.