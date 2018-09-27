SCCI - Kalba discusses prospects of cooperation with investors and entrepreneurs

The meeting, held at the SCCI Kalba headquarters, also aims to boost investment and overcome obstacles facing entrepreneurs.

The meeting focused on SCCI – Kalba’s support for entrepreneurs, enhance cooperation with government departments and improve the investment and trade sector in the city. A number of challenges facing the entrepreneurs were also dealt with at the meeting.

The meeting recommended organising an annual exhibition for entrepreneurs in Kalba to showcase their projects and initiatives. The attendees also stressed the importance of increasing the number of training workshops and educational seminars organised by the government departments for entrepreneurs.

The participants also underlined the need to organise field visits to SMEs stakeholders and hold coordination meetings to boost the investment movement in Kalba.