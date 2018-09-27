UAE is integral to ISA

The UAE is a founding member of the ISA and has played an important role in the nascent organisation since its launch in Paris on 30th November, 2015, jointly by Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, and Francois Hollande, then President of France, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

Abu Dhabi subsequently hosted the second meeting of the International Steering Committee of the Alliance, which currently has 68 countries as its members.

The ISA’s first ministerial-level assembly will be held in Greater Noida in the state of Uttar Pradesh on 3rd October following the inauguration the previous day, according to an Indian government press release after T S Tirumurti, Secretary for Economic Relations in the Ministry of External Affairs here briefed foreign missions in New Delhi about the upcoming events.

The ISA member states share a collective ambition to undertake innovative efforts for reducing the cost of deploying solar generation assets. This will help pave the way for future solar generation, storage and good technologies for member countries by mobilising over US$1,000 billion in solar investments by 2030, according to Alliance Secretariat based in the Indian state of Haryana.

The ministerial assembly will be followed by a day of technical sessions related to solar energy.

Concurrently, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is organising a global investors’ meeting and exhibition in Greater Noida on renewable energy.

A meeting of energy ministers of Indian Ocean Rim Association, IORA, countries will coincide with these events. The UAE is a member of the IORA.