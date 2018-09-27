Trump, Abe agree to kick off bilateral trade talks

During their talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, Trump also agreed to exempt Japan from the possible imposition of higher tariffs on vehicles and car parts for now, the Kyodo News agency reported.

The two also agreed "to further expand trade and investment between the two countries in order to benefits both sides, while working on achieving economic development for a free and open Indo-Pacific region based on fair rules,” government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.

"I think it will be something very exciting," Trump told reporters. "It can only be better for the United States. I think it's going to be better, really, for both countries.”

Wednesday's agreement came as Trump was putting pressure on Abe to open Japan’s markets, especially for rice and beef.

The move shows a significant concession by Abe to Trump as Tokyo had advocated a multi-nation trade pact, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) among 11 countries, including Japan and Australia.

Trump pulled out of the TPP soon after taking office last year.