Khalid Al Midfa: SCTDA offers modern digital technologies to attract tourists

There is no question to the great benefits of technologies to modern living and the tourism sector has rapidly adopted the developments in the field. Technologies such as digital maps and mobile applications have facilitated and greatly enhanced tourism activities within the emirate, allowing tourists to have easy access to services.

Al Midfa added that the Authority is at the helm of these developments and are continuously working with stakeholders to tap the vast potentials of the digital transformation within our various initiatives and programs to further drive growth in the tourism sector. We also honor and extend our appreciation to the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, for his unlimited support to raise the emirate's position as a leading global destination, following our rise to prominence in the world tourism map for promoting our historical and cultural heritage, supported by advanced infrastructure and innovative hospitality services.

His Excellency concluded his speech confirmed that the Authority remains steadfast in its efforts to boost the nation’s tourism initiatives and we are confident that with the support of technology, Sharjah will maintain its leading position as an ideal leisure tourism destination.”