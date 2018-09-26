Expo Centre Sharjah conclude its participation in the Vicenzaoro September 2018 Show

The show Held its activities in Rome during September 22-26.

During the exhibition, the delegation reviewed and discussed opportunities of cooperation with the organisers of Vicenzaoro, as well as promoted the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which is organized by Expo Centre Sharjah twice a year.

His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stated that the delegation’s visit to the Vicenzaoro September 2018 Show in Italy came as part of the centre’s keenness to enhance its reputation and to develop its performance and its activities, in accordance to its new strategic plan for 2018-2022. He added that both the delegation and the organisers of Vicenzaoro discussed building working partnerships, in addition to exchanging skills and best practices between Vicenzaoro and the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show.

Al Midfa indicated that the delegation met with some of the most prominent exhibitors at Vicenzaoro, where they briefed them of the unique facilities, incentives and services offered by Expo Centre Sharjah to the exhibitors of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show. He pointed out that the centre looks forward to increasing its Italian participation in the show, from 30 exhibitors in its upcoming edition to 50 exhibitors in next year’s April edition of the exhibition.

The delegation’s participation at Vicenzaoro takes place one week before the launch of the 45th edition of the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which will begin its activities during October 2-6 at Expo Centre Sharjah. The show will be held amidst the participation of more than 500 local and international companies and brands from 25 different countries.

The Italian pavilion is considered the third largest national pavilion participating at the MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show. The Italian Pavilion will include 30 exhibitors that represent some of the most prominent Italian companies and brands that specialize in the design and manufacture of watches and jewellery.

The MidEast Watch and Jewellery Show, which was first held 24 years ago, offers a regional and global platform to showcase the latest trends and designs of watches, jewellery, diamonds, and precious stones. Over the course of its 44 editions, the show has succeeded in attracting the participation of a variety of industry leaders from India, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Russia, the United States, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Pakistan, Jordan, Bahrain, Turkey, Taiwan, Yemen, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the UAE.

Caption: During Expo Centre takes part in the Vicenzaoro Show