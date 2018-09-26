Asian markets rise as energy firms are boosted by oil surge

While worries about the China-US trade row continue to erode confidence, the strong US economy and healthy corporate outlook are providing some buoyancy for now.

The weekend decision by major producers from inside and outside OPEC to maintain output despite Donald Trump's call for lower prices -- has sent both main contracts sharply higher this week.

Trump hit out at OPEC in his United Nations General Assembly speech Tuesday, accusing it of "ripping off the rest of the world".

Brent is sitting around four-year highs and WTI is heading close to that mark, with a stronger dollar and an expected output cut from Iran caused by US sanctions adding some lift.

"Oil prices remain in the bulls' domain amid concern that US sanctions on Iranian crude oil exports will result in much tighter physical market conditions once they take effect in November," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

And while prices were flat Wednesday following a surprise gain in US stockpiles, energy firms shot higher.