The contract is valued at AED3.16 billion (US$860 million) of which around half will flow into the local economy through ADNOC’s focus on maximising in-country value.

The agreement, between ADNOC LNG and the Technicas Reunida and Target Engineering Construction Company joint venture, was signed by Fatema Mohamed Al Nuaimi, Acting CEO of ADNOC LNG; Arthur Crossley Sanz, General Manager of Tecnicas Reunidas; and Chaouci Yassine, CEO of Target Engineering Construction Company.