ADNOC hosts business partner reception in Singapore

Speaking at the ADNOC reception, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Director of Marketing, Sales and Trading at ADNOC, said, "We are pleased to see that the stronger global economy and the positive actions taken by OPEC and their non-OPEC partners have helped to rebalance the global oil market. The determined efforts made under the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ have reinvigorated our industry, laying a firm foundation for an exciting period of growth.

"At ADNOC – and among our expanding network of suppliers, customers and partners – we see exciting opportunities in the months and years ahead. The company is well on its way to achieving 3.5 million barrels of upstream production capacity, and we are proactively advancing our downstream growth and expansion plans, helping us to become a major global downstream player, with a strong pull for our products and the flexibility to respond quickly to shifting market needs. Within Marketing, Sales and Trading, we are committed to maintaining the close working relationships that we have with our customers, while also developing our trading capabilities."