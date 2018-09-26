ADNOC hosts business partner reception in Singapore

  • Wednesday 26, September 2018 in 12:16 AM
  • During the reception
    During the reception
Sharjah 24 – WAM: On the sidelines of the 34rd Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference, APPEC, taking place in Singapore, ADNOC hosted its annual business partner reception, where more than 600 existing and potential customers learned more about the company’s growth and development as well as the opportunities this holds for its customers in the years ahead.
Speaking at the ADNOC reception, Abdulla Al Dhaheri, Director of Marketing, Sales and Trading at ADNOC, said, "We are pleased to see that the stronger global economy and the positive actions taken by OPEC and their non-OPEC partners have helped to rebalance the global oil market. The determined efforts made under the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ have reinvigorated our industry, laying a firm foundation for an exciting period of growth.
 
"At ADNOC – and among our expanding network of suppliers, customers and partners – we see exciting opportunities in the months and years ahead. The company is well on its way to achieving 3.5 million barrels of upstream production capacity, and we are proactively advancing our downstream growth and expansion plans, helping us to become a major global downstream player, with a strong pull for our products and the flexibility to respond quickly to shifting market needs. Within Marketing, Sales and Trading, we are committed to maintaining the close working relationships that we have with our customers, while also developing our trading capabilities."