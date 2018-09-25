Khalid Al Midfa: SCTDA to open new markets to attract more tourists

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Midfa added that SCTDA looks forward to opening new horizons for both public and private sectors’ institutions and companies through organising promotional tours to far east countries. He continued that such horizons aim to establish long-term fruitful ties with these countries and attract more visitors contributing to instilling Sharjah’s status as an ideal family destination on the world tourism map by 2021.

He pointed out that these tours are an important addition to the Authority’s efforts in introduce to the public the unique tourist and cultural products in the Emirate of Sharjah, where SCTDA is seeking to review the most important tourist experiences and advantages offered by the Emirate to its visitors, in order to attract more global tourist markets, especially the Asians, thus enhancing the sustainability of the tourism and hospitality sector, and preserving a premium world position for the emirate.

Al Midfa expressed happiness about the Authority’s partnership with Emirates Airlines in organising these tours to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore, as a significant step through which the Authority seeks to build a long-term and fruitful relationship that contributes to the development of the tourism and hospitality sector in Sharjah, locally, regionally and globally along with increase in tourists’ flow to Sharjah which is expected to reach 10 million by 2021.