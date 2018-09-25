Gaza Strip economy in 'free fall,' World Bank warns

But cuts in money transfers that kept the economy afloat, primarily from the United States and the West Bank-based PA government, have contributed to further economic deterioration, the World Bank said.

Gaza's economy "has deteriorated exponentially in recent months and has reached a critical point," Marina Wes, World Bank Country Director for West Bank and Gaza, said.

The Gaza Strip - home to around 2 million people - had a negative 6-per-cent growth rate in the first quarter of 2018. It has a 54-per-cent unemployment rate, which rises to 70 per cent among young people.

As part of a shift in U.S. policy towards the Palestinians, Washington cut over 50 million dollars in aid to Gaza in August and stopped funding the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) after providing 365 million dollars last year.

The World Bank will present the report at the Ad Hoc Liason Committee, a meeting of international donors to the Palestinian Territories, on Thursday.