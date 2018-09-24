Ministry of Economy launches "Investor Compass" manual

The launch of the manual is part of the ministry’s commitment to create a rich knowledge-based environment with accurate information and statistics, which clearly reflect the country’s economic and investment environment, as well as to raise the awareness of the public and private sectors about developments in the national economy and the incentives available to investors and commercial businesses.

Abdullah Al Saleh, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Economy for Foreign Trade Affairs, said that the manual highlights the country’s promising investment sectors and opportunities for partnerships and cooperation while emphasising the commercial and investment features of each emirate.

He added that the manual’s contents clearly reflect the diversity of the UAE economy and highlight its strengths and areas of competitiveness, such as its strategic location, security, stability, advanced infrastructure, efficient government services, strategic management of resources, effective economic legislation and policies, advanced administrative systems, prominent commercial stature, and strong international relations.

The manual is available in English and Arabic from the offices of the ministry and its partners from the public and private sectors, as well as the country’s embassies and diplomatic missions and economic events organised by the ministry. It is also available on the ministry’s website.