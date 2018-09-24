Emirates introduces new platform for local businesses to reach Dubai-bound customers

The channels will be on ice in December. The innovative solution will help Dubai and UAE businesses promote themselves to the more than five million customers who fly on Emirates each month.

Dubai and the UAE are home to a growing list of top restaurants, world-class facilities and events, constantly presenting visitors and residents with something new to explore. The new channels give these businesses a new platform to promote themselves to Emirates’ customers heading to Dubai.

Two promotional TV channels will be introduced initially, called "Dining and Entertainment" and "Attractions and Activities". These will help passengers discover the must-see attractions, plan unforgettable days out and choose from the city’s best dining offerings and much more – all via dedicated TV channels. Emirates will highlight to passengers the availability of these channels, which are included in the "Dubai and Emirates" section on ice. The promotional videos will feature everything from restaurants to golf courses, hotels to authentic UAE experiences, with a broader choice of options available going forward.

"Emirates has always promoted what Dubai and the UAE have to offer. These new TV channels provide local businesses with a very affordable way to market themselves to arriving passengers and UAE residents. Maybe, you are coming to Dubai for an important meeting and want to find a great restaurant to take clients to, or perhaps you are looking for ideas to entertain the family on holiday – these will be the "go to" channels on ice to help you plan your trip," said Patrick Brannelly, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, and Customer Experience, IFEC.

The new TV channels provide new marketing opportunities, with bespoke 60 to 120-second video clips allowing businesses to showcase their products and services to a huge and relevant audience. Emirates, in partnership with the Motivate Media Group, will provide the end-to-end service from producing the promotional videos to providing the hosting platform. The Motivate Media Group will handle video bookings as well as provide a full video production support, from concept, design and scripting, all the way through to post-production and editing of content to meet the channel guidelines and format style.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief, Motivate Media Group said, "We have worked closely with Emirates for more than 30 years, and we are very excited to start this new venture. This project provides a tremendous opportunity to build engaging content on the channel and help grow the in-flight entertainment services on Emirates."

Creating brand awareness onboard Emirates has been a tremendous success story, with major global and UAE brands keen to market to Emirates high-value customers. These promo channels provide a new solution to market onboard with unique content.