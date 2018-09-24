SCCI concludes its trade mission to the World Food Exhibition in Moscow

The SCCI, which was represented by the Sharjah Exports Development Center, attended the activities of the exhibition during September 17-19.

The trade mission was headed by His Excellency Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The mission also included the participation of Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI; Lamya Al Jasmi, Executive Director of National Industries Development at the SCCI; and Mohammed Al Khayal, Executive Director of Public Relations at the SCCI; in addition to representatives of more than 20 companies from the country’s food sector.

The chamber’s delegation participated in an awareness seminar that was part of the activities of the exhibition. During the seminar, Abdulaziz Shattaf reviewed the investment opportunities that are available in the food industry sector in Sharjah and the UAE. He also gave an overview of the competitive advantages and incentives that the UAE offers to foreign investors, which enables them to establish and run their businesses with ease in a safe and stable economic environment that allows them to succeed and expand in the region’s markets.

Al Shattaf also reviewed the efforts of the chamber, which are part of its strategic plan to improve and develop the emirate’s products that are meant for export and to expand the reach of these products to different global markets, which can be achieved by developing trade relations between Sharjah and other foreign countries, as well as empowering the local business community to build partnerships with their counterparts around the world.

Dubai Consultancy, the company chosen by the SCCI to coordinate the participation of the trade mission in the exhibition, organised a number of meetings between the representatives of the exporting companies in Sharjah and potential importers in Russia, where the representatives demonstrated samples of their products, in hope of building new investment partnerships and form new trade deals.

His Excellency Hameed Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry, stated that participating in the activities of this global event represents an opportunity to promote the national products of the UAE, as well as a unique chance to exchange skills and expertise, review the best practices in managing industrial enterprises, and open the doors to new markets that contribute in developing trade between the UAE and other countries around the world.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Assistant Director-General for Members Services at the SCCI, praised the results of the participation of the chamber’s trade mission in the activities of the Russian WorldFood Exhibition. He stated that this participation is part of the chamber’s continuous efforts to promote the local industrial sector, and to reach new importers and investors and partners in order to benefit the private sector in the UAE and Sharjah. He added that the trade mission has provided various promising opportunities to the participating companies and has paved the way for them to form future rewarding partnerships.

A representative of one of the participating Emirati enterprises stressed the importance of this mission and its fruitful results. He expressed his appreciation to the SCCI’s efforts in supporting the interests of the local business community, and in opening the doors to new markets for exporting national products. He stated that his company is keen to participate in the missions organized by the Sharjah Exports Development Center, since they are an opportunity to increase the company’s investments and enhance its presence in foreign markets.

The trade mission to Russia was organised as part of the initiatives of the Sharjah Exports Development Center that aim to provide various services in order to encourage industrial enterprises to raise their competitiveness in foreign markets and to take advantage of regional and international marketing opportunities, in addition to highlighting the capabilities of the UAE business sector, which is characterized by an environment that encourages investment. These initiatives contribute to increasing the volume of trade between the UAE and Russia, which has reached 2.5 billion dollars in recent years.