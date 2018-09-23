WGES 2018 to underscore role of youth in global green economy movement

Organisers of WGES made the announcement as the UAE joins the worldwide celebration of the United Nations’ International Youth Day, marked on 12th August , in growing recognition of the need to engage the youth in decision-making processes and other activities that affect them.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and World Green Economy Organisation, WGES will highlight this year the Climate Innovations Exchange, CLIX, initiative launched by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, MOCCAE, to provide a platform for young international green entrepreneurs to pitch ideas to investors.

CLIX conducts a global search for breakthrough innovations, attracting hundreds of applications from all over the world ahead of the official launch of the forum. At last year’s CLIX, 27 finalists exhibited their inventions and met with investors, resulting in nearly half the finalists receiving funding pledges from investors, totaling more than US$17.5 million.

"WGES and CLIX offer an opportunity to reinforce our commitment to support youth and underscore their role in achieving comprehensive sustainable development. WGES will also be an interactive platform to communicate with youth and know their opinions and views, build their capacities, unleash their creativity and engage them in building a better future for our country and the world ," said His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of WGES.

In turn, Fahed Al Hammadi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Green Development and Climate Change Sector at MOCCAE, said, "The forum is an opportunity to interact with young entrepreneurs about clean tech opportunities and innovations in air pollution, clean mobility, and agriculture. It is for this reason that we invited shortlisted applicants to directly pitch their ideas to investors, successful entrepreneurs, and high-level government officials."

He added that CLIX will accept ideas in three new fields for the 2019 edition, namely sustainability in space, the future of energy, and innovation in agriculture and water. We are confident that we will receive a bigger number of entries next year.

Held under the theme ‘Driving Innovation, Leading Change,’ WGES 2018 will provide opportunities for knowledge sharing focusing on new technologies that drive the growth for a green economy, including improvements in energy efficiency, energy conservation and waste reduction.

WGES 2018 will focus on three main pillars, green capital, digital transformation, and leadership and social engagement. It will gather financial executives, investment professionals, and thought leaders to discuss ways to increase green capital flows into regional and global environment-friendly projects and how to de-risk those investments.