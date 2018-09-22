ESMA adopts 22 new standards in food, energy, chemistry and cosmetics

The Board of Directors also approved the draft of the mandatory standard update: Energy Efficiency Statement for Electrical Appliances UAE.S 5010-2 on Washing Machines and Dryers, and the Project for Updating the Mandatory Standard of Energy Efficiency for Electrical Appliances UAE.S 5010-6 on Dishwashers after review the impact of the application of these regulations during the past seven years.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Minister of Economy and Chairman of (ESMA), said that the Authority is seeking, in line with the National Agenda Indicators for the UAE Vision 2021, to enhance the quality of life indicators in the country through developing and updating relevant regulations and legislations.

In an effort to continuously drive the UAE to more advanced center in the world of quality infrastructure and increase the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE. He added.

The development of UAE standards in sectors such as health, oil and gas, chemistry, industry and production, construction, food and agriculture, and other sectors such as information and management systems, cosmetics and perfumes, etc., will reflect the Authority's efforts to develop capacity And the legislative competence of the UAE.

He added that "ESMA" continue its efforts to support the concepts of safety and security in the community and to take care of all its categories through the preparation and development of technical regulations and control systems related to safety and health and environmental protection, which will contribute to achieving these objectives.

He affirmed that the Board of Directors adopted the draft standardisation of the mandatory standard: "Energy Efficiency Statement for Electrical Appliances, Part 2: Washing Machines and Dryers" No. UAE 50102, and the draft mandatory standard update: For Electrical Appliances - Part 6: Dishwashers "UAE.S 5010-6.

ESMA expects that this will increase the efficiency of the electrical products listed in the country's markets, which will contribute to reducing energy consumption, which is expected to reach 7% in the washing machines estimated at 2.5 GW annually, in addition to contributing to reducing the emissions of the second Carbon dioxide to achieve the national goal.