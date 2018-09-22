Sharjah and ASEAN strengthen economic ties through Non-Oil Sectors

Investors, diplomats, expanding enterprises and private businesses representing ASEAN members were brought together on a networking platform, the Sharjah-ASEAN Business Roundtable, organised by the Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) in collaboration with the ASEAN Business Councils Alliance, recently on Thursday.

Sharjah had a well-rounded participation represented by governmental and semi-governmental entities from several sectors, and included Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO, Bee’ah – Sharjah Environment Company; Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Head of Commercial Investment, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD); Ahmed Obaid Al-Tunaiji, Director of Standards Department at the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority; and the Business Development Manager at Gulftainer, Emerson Buarque, who participated in a panel discussion titled, Investment Opportunities in Sharjah, to suggest ways to grow and expand ASEAN’s business interests in the Middle East region through Sharjah.

Energy has been the most defining component of the economic engagement between ASEAN and the UAE, accounting for almost 33 percent for Thailand’s oil imports, for instance. The roundtable event was designed to focus on the plethora of non-energy trade and investment opportunities offered by Sharjah’s economy, and shed light on ways ASEAN counterparts can tap into further potentials for cooperation in these sectors to make the most of the changing economic interdependencies that have resulted from the growth of the ASEAN and the UAE’s economic standing as one of the Middle East’s largest economies.

Sharjah and the UAE strongly identify with ASEAN’s pro-growth policies and it’s encouraging attitude towards dynamic companies. This roundtable comes just a week after the release of the McKinsey Global Institute Report, which identifies 8 ASEAN members among the 18 outperforming emerging economies it mentions.