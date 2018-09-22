FTA urges retail companies to register in ‘Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists’ system

The Authority is implementing the Scheme in cooperation with Planet, and has identified four basic conditions for registering, namely: the retailer must be registered with the Authority for VAT and have a tax registration number, TRN; the supplier’s sales of goods must not be excluded from the refund scheme, as determined by the Authority; the retailer must submit a request to participate in the Scheme as determined by the FTA; and finally, the retailer must meet the financial credit requirements specified by the system operator and be committed to submitting Tax Returns and paying due taxes regularly.

In a press statement issued Saturday, the Federal Tax Authority cautioned that a retailer’s membership in the Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists would be revoked if they fail to meet their obligations, whether those stated in tax laws or in the contract between the system operator and the retailer.

FTA Director-General, Khalid Ali Al Bustani asserted that the past few days witnessed a great demand for registration in the Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists, adding that the Authority continues to organise workshops and seminars – in cooperation with Planet – to introduce retailers already registered for VAT to the simple procedures for registering in the digital system of the Refund Scheme, which is one of the most advanced of its kind in the world.

"The Federal Tax Authority is hosting an extended meeting in collaboration with the system operator on 25th September, bringing together representatives of retail companies and outlets in the Emirate of Ajman in an effort to maintain direct and constant communication with businesses, and introduce them to the terms and conditions for registering in the Tax Refund Scheme for Tourists," Al Bustani added, revealing that the FTA intends to hold similar meetings in the Chambers of Commerce and Industry in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.