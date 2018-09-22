Sharjah, Indonesia review ways of boosting economic and trade relations

The discussions were held recently at a meeting that took place at the headquarters of the chamber, in the presence of Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Government Relations in Sharjah. The SCCI also received an official invitation to participate in the 33rd edition of Trade Expo Indonesia, which will be held at Tangerang during October 24-28.

During the meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI; and Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, discussed the prospects of cooperation and partnership between the two sides, which contributes to enhancing the economic relations between the two friendly countries. The meeting was also attended by Mohamed Ahmed Amin, Acting Director-General of the SCCI; Radwan Hassan, the Consul-General of Indonesia in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and a number of officials from both the chamber and the embassy.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Department of Government Relations in Sharjah, praised the strong relations between the UAE and Malaysia, and pointed out the emirate of Sharjah’s keenness to continuously enhance its economic and cultural relations with Indonesia, which comes in line with the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi stressed the importance of enhancing the areas of cooperation between Sharjah and Indonesia in order to develop the fundamentals of the Islamic economy, specifically the Halal food industry, as well as taking advantage of Sharjah’s unique location to promote Indonesia’s industrial products and expand their reach into the region.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the SCCI, stressed the chamber’s keenness to enhance economic and trade cooperation between Sharjah and Indonesia, as well as to take advantage of the unique investment opportunities that are available in both sides. He welcomed the invitation received by the chamber to participate in the Trade Expo Indonesia at Tangerang during October. He expressed that the chamber will work to encourage its members to attend the event and participate in its various activities in order to benefit the business communities of both countries.

Hussein Bajis, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the UAE, praised the level of the deep-rooted relations between Indonesia and the UAE, and praised the efforts exerted by the Sharjah Chamber to develop the economic relations between Sharjah and Indonesia, which includes offering unique facilities and a safe business environment to Indonesian businesspeople in Sharjah. He then invited the business community in Sharjah to participate in the Trade Expo Indonesia in October.

After the meeting, Abdallah Sultan Al Owais and Mohamed Ahmed Amin accompanied the visiting delegation on a tour to the "Permanent Exhibition for Agricultural Products" hosted by the Chamber at its headquarters. They reviewed the various national agricultural products that were displayed by more than 180 establishments operating in Sharjah at 191 stands.

The volume of trade between the UAE and Indonesia is estimated to be USD 3.8 billion in the oil and non-oil industries. The two countries seek to double this figure in all fields.