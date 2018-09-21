Saif Al Midfa: Remarkable presence of national firms at Khorfakkan ‘Real Estate Exhibition’

  • Friday 21, September 2018 in 9:13 PM
Sharjah 24: Saif Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, praised the remarkable presence of national real estate firms at the Real Estate Investment Exhibition, which concluded its first edition Friday at Expo Centre Khorfakkan. He also hailed the efforts of the organisers of the event.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his visit to the exhibition, Al Midfa praised Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) for sponsoring the first exhibition of its kind in the Eastern Region. He also thanked the Real Estate Registration Department and the Expo Centre Khorfakkan.
 
Al Midfa said the exhibition was a real opportunity for the people of the Eastern Region to learn about the horizons of investment in different areas whare a variety of real estate projects in Sharjah, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah were showcased.