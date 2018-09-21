Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi: ‘Real Estate Exhibition’ supports economic sector in Khorfakkan

Dr. Al Naqbi said that the first real estate investment exhibition organised by the Real Estate Registration Department in cooperation with the Expo Centre Khorfakkan is one of the most important events benefiting investors and businessmen in Khorfakkan and the Eastern Region.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his visit of the exhibition, Dr. Al Naqbi added that such events provide the visitors with the opportunity to learn about the city's potential and investment prospects, pointing out that the exhibition has succeeded in attracting visitors from different cities to learn about the offers of companies participating in the event.

He expressed his happiness with the array of projects showcased at the exhibition from across the UAE including Sharjah, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.