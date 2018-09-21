World stocks hit new highs as trade worries ease, dollar slips

Still, investors remained cautious about the next steps in the U.S.-China trade dispute, driving long-dated U.S. Treasury yields lower. But the equity market's early take on the latest moves was that they were mostly benign for the U.S. economy.

The greenback fell amid a drop in safe-haven demand for the currency and a resurgence in global risk appetite on relief the new round of tariffs was less harsh than feared.

The Dow industrials became the last key U.S. stock index to regain record territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 set a fresh record high. The Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq closed almost 1 percent higher, as many European indexes did too.

The MSCI index tracking shares in 47 countries rose 0.87 percent to a three-week high, supported by gains in Europe and Asia.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares closed up 0.74 percent, as investors focused on bullish macroeconomic and corporate news. The blue-chip EURO STOXX 50 closed up 1.03 percent.

U.S. consumer confidence and small business optimism remain near post-crisis highs, while there is still further positive impact from earnings and U.S. tax reform and two more quarters of corporate repatriation of profits held abroad, Mahajan said.

Tech stocks led all three major U.S. indexes higher in a broad-based rally on Wall Street.