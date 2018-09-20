Over 6000 factories to benefit from reduced tariff for electricity consumption

At a news conference on Wednesday , Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, commended the initiative adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to support the industry sector and to re-affirm UAE’s position on the global map as an attractive investment destination that provides an integrated environment for growth and sustainability.

The initiative introduced a reduced tariff for electricity consumption for the industrial sector, to be in effect as of Q4 of this year, while achieving sustainable growth by reducing dependence on non-environmentally friendly sources such as liquid fuels.

Large-scale plants will be supported by reducing the electricity consumption charges by 29 percent, while small and medium factories will have reduced fees by 10 percent to 22 percent, in addition to waiving the service connection fees for new factories.

The initiative provides a robust catalyst for the national economy and draws a significant amount of major FDIs that will contribute to meeting Emiratisation targets, the minister said during the conference.

"Large factories are major contributors to the national economy and help meet Emiratisation targets by generating job opportunities for UAE nationals," said the minister while commenting on questions on why the big factories are the largest beneficiaries of the initiative.