Sharjah Chamber organises Entrepreneurial Forum

The new award will raise the number of categories to eight, starting with next year’s edition.

Al Owais also announced that the Sharjah Chamber will organise an "Entrepreneurship Forum" annually, which is an initiative to support and develop the entrepreneurship sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and to pay special attention to persons with disabilities, as part of its role as the primary representative of the business community in the emirate.

Al Owais stressed that launching these two initiatives is in line with the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on the importance of solidifying the trust in the abilities and capabilities of persons with disabilities, and to support them in their pursuit of entrepreneurship in Sharjah, as well as open investment opportunities to all entrepreneurs including persons with disabilities, which is in line with the UAE vision 2021 and the national agenda.

These announcements were made during the opening of the entrepreneurship forum, which was organised by the SCCI at its headquarters on Tuesday, under the slogan "Entrepreneurship Forum – Vast opportunities for people with disabilities".