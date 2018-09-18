UAE participates in meeting of Arab central banks in Jordan

In his opening remarks, Jordanian Prime Minister, Omar Razzaz, said that Arab central banks were capable of playing a vital role in reducing external and internal economic risks.

He noted the remarkable achievements made by Arab financial institutions, which, he said, had managed to keep pace with the global financial and monetary developments.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Hamidy, Director-General and Chairman of the Board in the Arab Monetary Fund, expected the global economy to continue its rapid growth during 2018 and 2019 driven by a marked increase in investment operations which had a significant and positive impact in stimulating demand and international trade growth.

He said developing and emerging economies would continue to gain from the improvement of global demand.

The meeting discussed the latest regional and global financial, economic and monetary developments and their fallout on Arab economies.