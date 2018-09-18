China hits back at Trump with new tariffs on 60bn dollars of imports

The latest tariffs and counter-tariffs mark yet another escalation in the months-long trade fight between the two economic powers that is rattling markets and spooking businesses and investors.

China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday the tariffs will range from 5 per cent to 10 per cent depending on the product and come into force on September 24, the same day as Trump's new tariffs take effect.

The U.S. president announced Monday 10 per cent tariffs on an additional 200 billion dollars' worth of Chinese imports into the country.

It comes after the U.S. already imposed imposed 25-per-cent tariffs on 50 billion dollars worth of Chinese imports in June.

Trump has now imposed tariffs on an estimated half of all goods imported by the U.S. from China.