Government spending reaches AED10.44 billion in Q1 2018

According to a financial performance report on the country’s budget issued by the Ministry of Finance, the level of commitment to implementing the budget reached 100 percent during the first quarter of 2018, with public sector spending accounting for the largest proportion of government spending during the first three months of the year, reaching around AED3.277 billion, or 31.4 percent of total spending.

Ministry statistics revealed spending on public services during the first quarter of 2018 grew by 2.9 percent compared to 2017.

Public order and general safety spending reached AED2.346 billion during the first three months of 2018, accounting for 22.5 percent of total spending.

As for public services, public order and Islamic affairs, spending reached around AED5.62 billion, accounting for 53.8 percent of the total spending of governmental authorities during the same period.

Spending on the education sector totalled AED1.344 billion, an increase of 3.6 percent compared to AED1.293 billion during the first quarter of 2017.

Health sector spending reached AED766 million, accounting for 7.3 percent of total spending while spending on the social protection sector reached AED777 million.

Spending on economic affairs reached AED244 million, or 2.3 percent of the total spending while spending the housing and community facilities sector totalled AED99.1 million, or 0.9 percent, and AED49 million was spent on the environment protection sector, or 0.5 percent, and AED31.8 million was spent on the entertainment, culture and religion sector, or 0.3 percent of total spending.

The ministry aims to provide analytical financial statistics about the performance of federal authorities, according to the best international practices, in light of its commitment to achieving the highest levels of transparency and based on the provisions of articles 9 and 50 of the decree of Federal Law No.8 for 2011, which relates to the rules for drafting the general budget and final account and the rules regulating public spending, collection of proceeds and submitting regular reports to the UAE Cabinet on the implementation of the budget.