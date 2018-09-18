OPEC Secretary-General inaugurates Phase II of BPGIC in Fujairah

The ceremony marked the initiation of Phase II of the expansion of its storage terminal.

Speaking on the occasion, Barkindo, said, "This ceremony marks a momentous occasion in the exciting story of BGPIC, as well as the Emirate of Fujairah, which is playing an increasingly vital role in global energy trade. This world-class facility will help to bolster the oil and gas industry’s presence in the emirate and is meeting a growing demand for storage capabilities in this dynamic and exciting market. We look forward to what the future holds for BPGIC and Fujairah as a whole in the journey ahead."

He praised the company’s facility and operations, pointing out that BPGIC had achieved important success in a short time. Barkindo noted that BPGIC is making a valuable contribution to the UAE oil and gas industry by providing stability to the markets and incentive for further investment, and more importantly, meeting the market needs and demand, both locally and internationally.

The expansion of BPGIC’s existing terminal in Fujairah will introduce storage for crude oil and will have a storage capacity of 600,000 m3, taking BPGIC’s total capacity to one million m3. Phase II will enable BPGIC to store crude oil through the construction of eight storage tanks, half of which will have a convertibility feature for fuel oil.

"It is both, a great privilege and honour, to host Mohammed Barkindo at our facility in Fujairah. Today is a major milestone for our company as we prepare for our next stage of growth," said Nicolaas L. Paardenkooper, BPGIC's Chief Executive Officer.