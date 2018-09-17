SCCI: We are keen to achieve the best representation of business community’s interests

This came during the 2018 third annual meeting of SCCI with representatives of the sectoral working groups hosted Monday at its headquarters.

The meeting discussed the needs of the economic sectors in the emirate to enhance the growth of private sector companies operating in Sharjah and boost the emirate's reputation as a business centre for business, trade, industry and investment.

During the meeting, Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, stressed SCCI’s keenness to hold regular meetings with the heads of the sectoral working groups in Sharjah due to the importance of such meetings for exchanging constructive ideas between the Chamber and representatives of the private sector in the emirate, as well as their pivotal role in addressing current issues and explore future prospects.

Al Owais said that SCCI, through its unbroken interaction with the working groups, seeks to align the strategic economic vision of the Emirate with the needs of the business sectors, which are the mainstay of the growth of Sharjah’s economy under the emirate's economic diversification policy.

He added that enhancing private business growth and preserving its prosperity and vigor require continued efforts to improve performance and quality of services, launch innovative initiatives, maintain periodic meetings and review the performance of work of the working groups without neglecting the social responsibility.

Al Owais called on chairmen of the working committees to make their periodic meeting with the Chamber a positive opportunity to present ideas, submit proposals and launch specific initiatives that serve the interests of economic sectors and support the emirate's march towards achieving sustainable development. He reiterated that the Chamber is committed, with all its potential and capability, to serve the business community, enhance its competitiveness, follow up and meet its needs, and overcome all the challenges that may hinder its progress, in cooperation with partners and coordination with the concerned government agencies.

The meeting also reviewed various issues including the reality of the different economic sectors, and past achievements.

Following the meeting, Al Owais honoured Nassir Nassif at the end of his tenure as head of hotels group, praising his sincere efforts and achievements.