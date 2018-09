Talks between the European Union and Britain on Brexit are being conducted in a spirit of "good cooperation," Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator on the issue, said on Monday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, 2019 but no full exit agreement has been reached.

Reports of progress on the key Irish border question helped boost the British pound.

The euro was 0.52 percent higher against the dollar at $1.1689. Sterling was 0.74 percent higher against the greenback.