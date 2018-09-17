UAE Central Bank reviews Sharia compliance, governance

Islamic Banks, commercial banks’ Islamic windows and Islamic finance companies, represented by the members of their ISCC, the head of the internal Sharia control departments, and the heads of the internal Sharia audit, attended this first consultation meeting to exchange views on various issues that concern Sharia compliance and Sharia governance.

In his welcoming remarks, Sheikh Dr. Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al Hadad, Chairman of HSA, said, "This initiative is part of the consultative approach that HSA adopted. This approach was adopted in the belief that it will encourage Islamic banking to take a leading role in our financial system in line with the leadership’s vision to make the UAE a global centre for Islamic finance and Islamic economy."

After the consultation meeting, the HSA held its fifth meeting. The meeting was chaired by Sheikh Dr. Ahmad bin Abdulaziz Al Hadad, and attended by the members of the HSA, Sheikh Prof. Dr. Jasim Ali Al Shamsi, Sheikh Issam Muhammad Ishaq, Sheikh Dr. Aznan Hasan, and Sheikh Dr. Usaid Muhammad Adeeb Al Kilani.

The HSA discussed, a draft framework for Sharia governance which examines the structure of Sharia Control at Islamic financial institutions. The framework would enhance the status of Sharia control in Islamic financial institutions, their internal systems and reporting lines.

The Authority discussed the mechanisms of Sharia examination of Islamic financial institutions, to ensure their compliance with Sharia governance frameworks and the HSA’s resolutions, and issued directives. It also reviewed the applications submitted by various Islamic financial institutions regarding the HSA approval for new standard financial products, and the appointment of the heads of the internal Sharia control supervisory departments and passed resolutions.

The HSA completed the discussion of the remaining topics listed on its agenda, as well as other topics, and took appropriate decisions in this regard.